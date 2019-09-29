Spectacular start to speedway...and worst weather luck

Maryborough Speedway Round One - Ken Newton climbs the wall after losing control on the slippery track.

Maryborough Speedway Round One - Ken Newton climbs the wall after losing control on the slippery track. Cody Fox

LIGHTNING doesn't strike twice for Maryborough Speedway. It strikes three times.

Saturday night's first speedway meeting of the year was abandoned after the heat races after the first deluge in months made the track unsafe for racing.

This is the third meeting in a row where racing has had to be cancelled or abandoned due to wet weather.

The Fraser Coast had not recorded rain for the entire month of September until Saturday night.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller can't help but smile when it comes to weather conditions and the Maryborough Speedway.

"If the government wants to get rain to anywhere in Australia that needs it, just hold a speedway meeting,” he said.

"Have a race meeting and it rains, guaranteed,”

There were still plenty of highlights from the night's action with great racing in all formulas.

"It was two and three cars wide throughout the night,” Moller said.

"It was great racing with only one incident when Ken Newton rolled in the Formula 500s.”

Newton was uninjured in the spectacular accident.

He nominated the production sedans as the stand-out racing category and believes it will continue to be a tight tussle between the top drivers for the season.

"The normal suspects Josh Harm and Joel Berkley were up the front as usual and will fight it out all year,” he said.

Moller also rated Braith Hogan in the junior sedans as a driver to watch throughout the year.

"Braith is a great racer and will go well again this year,” Moller said.

Moller's daughter Ashleigh, who is recovering from brain surgery, attended last night's meeting.

"Ash was there, there is no show without punch,” he said.

Weather permitting the next meeting at the Maryborough track will be held on October 26.

"We will run the Speedway Karts Queensland Title, weather permitting,” Moller said.