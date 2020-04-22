Spectrum Village support Learning centre team go online to tackle COVID-19

STAY IN TOUCH: Spectrum Village – Autism Learning Centre goes online with owner Jessica Foster and therapy dog Labradoodle Bessie. Picture: Cody Fox

IN THE uncertain times of the coronavirus health crisis, Spectrum Village Autism Learning Centre continues to help people on the autism spectrum.

Business owner and founder, and autism and behavioural consultant Jessica Foster said isolation regulations meant parenting at home required extra patience and understanding, accommodating for the emotional and learning needs of each person with autism.

“We understand that during these uncertain times, children and adults with autism can be feeling worried,” Mrs Foster said.

“Children, especially, are living through history right now and parents need to take a moment to sit down and talk about what is happening and take advantage of creating a memories booklet together on something that you can look back on in the future.”

The Spectrum Village team can help parents of children with autism by teaching strategies and supporting them in the home.

The team consists of an occupational therapist, psychologist and speech pathologist.

Mrs Foster suggested during these times at home together to get creative and teach basic life skills such as cooking, gardening and family conversations.

Children with autism can use visual social scripts and government website resources to explain these unusual circumstances or to help understand what is happening in society with COVID-19.

“Remember to maintain your mental health; get enough sleep, eat healthy, drink water, take time throughout the day for rest and downtime periods, make time for outdoor activity together as a family,” Mrs Foster said.

She has worked extensively with children with disabilities in special education and as an early childhood intervention facilitator for children with additional needs.

She is a member of several professional autism and early childhood organisations, keeps up to date with the latest information and has a university graduate certificate in autism studies.