Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAY IN TOUCH: Spectrum Village – Autism Learning Centre goes online with owner Jessica Foster and therapy dog Labradoodle Bessie. Picture: Cody Fox
STAY IN TOUCH: Spectrum Village – Autism Learning Centre goes online with owner Jessica Foster and therapy dog Labradoodle Bessie. Picture: Cody Fox
News

Spectrum Village support Learning centre team go online to tackle COVID-19

Glen Porteous
22nd Apr 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE uncertain times of the coronavirus health crisis, Spectrum Village Autism Learning Centre continues to help people on the autism spectrum.

Business owner and founder, and autism and behavioural consultant Jessica Foster said isolation regulations meant parenting at home required extra patience and understanding, accommodating for the emotional and learning needs of each person with autism.

“We understand that during these uncertain times, children and adults with autism can be feeling worried,” Mrs Foster said.

“Children, especially, are living through history right now and parents need to take a moment to sit down and talk about what is happening and take advantage of creating a memories booklet together on something that you can look back on in the future.”

The Spectrum Village team can help parents of children with autism by teaching strategies and supporting them in the home.

The team consists of an occupational therapist, psychologist and speech pathologist.

Mrs Foster suggested during these times at home together to get creative and teach basic life skills such as cooking, gardening and family conversations.

Children with autism can use visual social scripts and government website resources to explain these unusual circumstances or to help understand what is happening in society with COVID-19.

“Remember to maintain your mental health; get enough sleep, eat healthy, drink water, take time throughout the day for rest and downtime periods, make time for outdoor activity together as a family,” Mrs Foster said.

She has worked extensively with children with disabilities in special education and as an early childhood intervention facilitator for children with additional needs.

She is a member of several professional autism and early childhood organisations, keeps up to date with the latest information and has a university graduate certificate in autism studies.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News There's never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Deputy mayor decided in meeting

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Deputy mayor decided in meeting

        Council News Councillors have voted in the deputy mayor at their first meeting

        Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        premium_icon Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        Education QLD state schools warn kids may be sent home after spike in attendance

        CANCELLED: Virus puts the brakes on Technology Challenge

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Virus puts the brakes on Technology Challenge

        News The 2020 race cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis