SPEED CHANGE: Limit dropped on Bruce Hwy near M’boro

SAFETY concerns have led to a reduction in the speed limit on the Bruce Highway near Maryborough Showgrounds.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the change has been made in response to community concerns.

From later this month, the 80km/h speed limit will be extended to just north of the Showgrounds entrance to improve safety near the precinct.

Mr Saunders said local motorists raised concerns and in response, a review was conducted and endorsed by the independent local speed management committee, which includes Queensland Police Service, council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"The expert review considered a range of factors such as road function, roadside environment, road construction standards, prevailing traffic speeds and crash history," Mr Saunders said.

"It adds to the Palaszczuk Government's $900 million road safety program for Queensland over the next four years, and plans for major upgrades on the Bruce Highway in the region including near Saltwater Creek and Tiaro.

"I urge all motorists to observe the new speed limits once they are introduced and to always drive to conditions."