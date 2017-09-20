Speed demons to show skills at speedway meet

FAST TRACK: Joel Coyne will compete in the 500cc Solos at this weekend's Maryborough Speedway.

FAST TRACK: Joel Coyne will compete in the 500cc Solos at this weekend's Maryborough Speedway. Allan Reinikka ROK020416asolos6

FULL throttle white knuckle action will have the Maryborough Speedway crowd on edge.

This weekend for the first time will be an international style event with 16 of the best riders in Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said they had the best riders fighting it out in every

race.

There meet includes the JTR Teams Challenge for 500cc solo bikes and the prelude to the Qld titles for the side cars.

The next race meeting for bikes will be the Qld titles for side cars will be held on November 18.

"In the solos there will be a four-man team challenge - we will have 16 of the best riders in NSW, south-east Qld, central Qld and far north Qld,” Wayne said.

"It is a little bit different to what people would normally see at the speedway, it's more like what they race in Europe and the UK where they have clubs race against each other.

"It is fairly strategic and pretty interesting for the crowd.

"We have never run this before - we have run a Qld verses NSW but never a teams event.”

Wayne also mentioned that there would be some tough competition.

"Our local guy Joel Coyne who is one of the best riders in Qld at the moment will be at the meet - he came second at our last meet,” he said.

"And Tyson Snow who is the current Qld under 21 champion and other big riders will nclude Alan and Josh McDonald from New South Wales.

"Pretty much every team has two of the best riders in Qld in it.”

On top of that Wayne said they had 12 other solo riders fighting for the support race.

"They are crazy people on bikes - they have got no brakes with speed in excess of 100kms,” Wayne said.

"Bike riders are some of the toughest people that ride the speedway anywhere.”

FAST FACTS

Maryborough Speedway, Gympie Rd, Tinana will hold its JTR Teams Challenge on Saturday, September 23 from 4pm. Gates open at 1pm.

Cost is adults $25, pensioners and students under 18 $20, children under 12 free with adult.

For more information phone Wayne 0400 713 064 or Kaye 0488 031 117.