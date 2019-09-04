Speed limit changed in Hervey Bay for safety reasons

THE speed limit on part of Booral Rd at Urangan is set to be reduced for safety reasons.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the existing 60km/h zone would continue through to the Round Island Road intersection after a review by the local speed management committee.

"This will improve safety for people visiting businesses in the area and motorists accessing Booral Road from side streets," Mr Bailey said.

The Speed Management Committee includes representatives from Transport and Main Roads, Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Queensland Police Service.

"We've heard the community's concerns, and are taking action," Mr Bailey said.

"Initiatives like this add to our $900 million commitment to dedicated road safety initiatives right across Queensland over the next four years."

The changes come after the speed limit was reduced on several Toogoom streets last month.

The 40km/h zone will start at the intersection of Oregan Creek Rd and will continue to the intersection of Jeppesen Rd.

The speed limit was reduced to 40km/h on Shellcot St, Oyster Court, Wave Court and Aqua Court.

For more information, contact 1300 728 390.