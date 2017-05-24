Speed limit could be reduced on section of the Esplanade

The speed limit could be reduced through part of the Esplanade.

THE FRASER Coast Regional Council has voted to consult with the community in relation to a proposed change to the speed limit on a section of the Esplanade.

A report prepared by the council's director of infrastructure services, Davendra Naidu, was aimed at providing the council with the option of lowering the speed limit from 50km/h to 40km/h on the Esplanade between the Scarness, Torquay and Urangan business districts.

The report stated that there appeared to be general desire to slow vehicle speeds through these areas to encourage people into these areas, improve pedestrian safety and discourage through traffic.

The report suggested that the speed limit could even be lowered further in the future depending of "future Esplanade treatments".

CLICK HERE TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH FRASER COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL STORIES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC

The proposal has been endorsed by the Peed Review Committee.

The report said the cost of installing signs was minimal and could be accommodated in existing budgets.

The report concluded that lowering the speed limit would improve the pedestrian links to the foreshore, improve pedestrian safety and help encourage people back to those areas.

The council voted unanimously to undertake public consultation with affected residents and businesses for the proposed reduction in the speed limit.

A report will then be prepared for the council with the outcome of the feedback received from the community.

Councillor Darren Everard said he was in favour of the proposal and said it had been "warming received" by people he had spoken to about it.