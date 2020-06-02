Speed limit of major Coast road will be reduced

THE speed limit on a key section of Burgowan Road near Torbanlea will be reduced in response to community concerns.

In coming weeks, the speed limit will be reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said after concerns were raised by the community, the local Speed Management Committee - made up of police, council and TMR - conducted a review into the matter and agreed there was a safety issue.

"The review process considered a range of factors such as road function, roadside environment, road construction standards, prevailing traffic speeds and crash history," Mr Saunders said.

"We've listened to the community, and I urge all motorists to observe the new speed limit signage and to always drive to the conditions.

"It adds to other road safety projects in our local area like the $276,000 Burrum Heads and Pialba-Burrum Heads roads intersection upgrade being delivered by the Palaszczuk Government."