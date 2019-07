The speed limits have been reduced on two Fraser Coast roads.

That includes Toogoom Rd in Toogoom, extending about 1.5km south from the intersection of the Piabla-Burrum Heads Rd and Orchid Drive in Burrum Heads from the intersection of Burrum Heads to the existing 50km/h speed zone.

The limits in both cases have been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.

New speed limit signs have been erected in these locations.