Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Speed is one of the five biggest causes of fatal crashes.
Speed is one of the five biggest causes of fatal crashes.
Crime

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
19th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of mates is inside a car as it rips through the streets at high speed.

They are heading home after a night out - that is until the driver loses control and hits a power pole, which carves the vehicle in half.

Now one passenger is dead, the result of horrific injuries that shocked even experienced emergency crews.

 

Driving on the motorway
Driving on the motorway

This speed-related fatality in the Mackay district has stuck with Senior Sergeant Shane Edwards.

"It was quite confronting because the injuries sustained to the deceased person were quite significant," the Mackay Road Policing Unit officer in charge said.

"It has hit a power pole, which basically ripped the vehicle in half."

Mackay Base Hospital's Dr Bauke Hovinga has treated some gruesome injuries linked to speed-related crashes.

"I've seen people with nasty head injuries and quite significant brain damage afterwards, who don't recover fully," the Emergency Department's assistant clinical director said.

The speed limit on Shute Harbour Rd between Stanley Drive and Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd has been reduced to 80km/h.
The speed limit on Shute Harbour Rd between Stanley Drive and Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd has been reduced to 80km/h.

Traumatic head injuries can result in brain death or lifelong intellectual or physical impairments.

"Often they just don't survive (the crash)," Dr Hovinga said.

"Brain death is quite difficult for family to understand because … they look almost alive."

A sudden jolt by the seatbelt at force can rupture or rip apart internal organs, crack ribs and fracture the spine.

"Your aorta could rupture, but we often don't see that because they don't even make it to the hospital," Dr Hovinga said.

With speeding, Dr Hovinga said, "things can change within seconds".

"Drivers can speed 100 times and everything goes well, but you only need to have one accident to destroy the rest of your life," he said.

"And even if you survive … the whole recovery process could take years."

be safe mackay fatal five mackay crime mackay district road toll mackay drivers mackay roads speeding
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No quick fix for nation’s energy woes

        premium_icon No quick fix for nation’s energy woes

        News There is no instant solution to the problems of emissions and fossil fuel reliance

        EXCLUSIVE: Mega M‘boro wind farm in the works

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Mega M‘boro wind farm in the works

        News The wind farm would generate approximately 1200 megawatts at capacity

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.