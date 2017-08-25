Speeding drink driver caught on Charlton Esplanade

Man caught three times the legal limit on Hervey Bay road

FIRST speeding, then alleged drink driving.

A 33-year-old was caught speeding along Charlton Esplanade at Pt Vernon on Thursday night.

When pulled over by police the driver blew an alleged reading of 0.101%, just over double the legal limit.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Motorcyclist busted at 100kmh on Esplanade

Drink driver allegedly blows nearly double the limit

The woman was charged for drink driving and is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court at a later date.

She was also given a ticket for speeding.

Earlier in the day at the same location police caught a 40-year-old woman speeding.

She was issued a $193 fine and charged for driving without a licence.