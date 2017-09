A WOMAN was caught travelling at an alleged 156kmh in a 100kmh zone during the annual Operation Spring Break.

Howard police pulled the 26-year-old woman over along Burrum Heads Rd at 8.45am on September 19.

She copped a $1177 fine, six months license suspension and lost eight demerit points.

Between 12am on September 15 and 11.59pm on September 19 about 1250 Roadside Breath Tests were conducted in the Wide Bay region for the state-wide road safety initiative.