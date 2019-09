A 25-YEAR-OLD Yerra man was caught by police travelling at a high speed on September 8.



Police detected the man travelling along Maryborough-Biggenden Road, Dummora, at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone at 2.16pm.



The driver could offer no reasonable excuse for his high speed.



As a result, he was issued with a traffic notice for $1245, lost eight demerit points and copped a six-month licence suspension.