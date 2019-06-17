Menu
File photo of a car travelling on the Mary Valley Road near Amamoor, where Imbil police travelling in an unmarked car were recently allegedly overtaken by a teenager on double lines. The 18-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving.
News

Speeding teen overtakes unmarked police car on double lines

Shelley Strachan
by
17th Jun 2019 1:01 PM
AN IMBIL teenager will face Gympie court charged with dangerous driving after an incident on Mary Valley Road near Amamoor on May 27, where he allegedly overtook an unmarked police car on double lines in a dangerous manner.

Imbil police also charged a 67-year-old Gympie woman with driving over the general alcohol limit on May 31, after she allegedly returned a reading of .088%.

The woman will face court this week.

A 43-year-old Rosemont man was charged with contravention of a domestic violence protection order at Carters Ridge on June 5.

Two people were also busted driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle by Imbil police, and three were busted driving without a licence or driving while disqualified.

Amphetamines are a real problem in the community and since 2018 there has been 15 persons detected drug driving, placing the lives of others at risk, police said.

"We are interested in hearing from anybody who can provide information regarding persons producing, supplying or using amphetamines.

"The information can be reported anonymously at Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

Gympie Times

