Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck driver has been caught speeding which under the influence of drugs at the SA/NSW border. Picture: SAPOL
A truck driver has been caught speeding which under the influence of drugs at the SA/NSW border. Picture: SAPOL
Crime

Speeding truck driver caught high on drugs

by Emily Cosenza
6th Feb 2020 9:30 AM

A truck driver who was caught speeding through a checkpoint near the SA/Victoria border has tested positive to driving while under the influence of drugs. 

The B-double truck was travelling at 63km/h in a 40km/h zone on the Sturt Hwy at Yamba about 3:30pm yesterday so the driver was pulled over and drug tested. 

The 35-year-old Andrews Farm man tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was fined for speeding and may be penalised further after his drug test is forensically analysed.

Sergeant Paul Watts of the State Traffic Enforcement Section said the professional driver's decision to control such a large vehicle while under the influence was 'of serious concern'.

"The poor choice made by this driver increased the risk to all road users of being involved in a collision resulting in loss of life or serious injury," Sergeant Watts said. 

"Motorcycle officers from State Traffic Enforcement Unit will continue to maintain a strong visual presence on South Australian rural roads to prevent and detect dangerous driving behaviour across the State."

More Stories

Show More
court crime drugs truck driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Depraved Coast predator targeted impaired boys for group sex

        premium_icon Depraved Coast predator targeted impaired boys for group sex

        News A judge described the 72-year-old's offending as "shameful to the extreme"

        FLOOD WATCH: Restaurant ready for rising river

        premium_icon FLOOD WATCH: Restaurant ready for rising river

        News The entire restaurant can be relocated in six hours should the Mary River break its...

        Students’ garden to bloom thanks to welcome rain

        premium_icon Students’ garden to bloom thanks to welcome rain

        News Welcome rain relief for country students’ vegetable garden