Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Speedster also allegedly unlicensed, unregistered, uninsured

Carlie Walker
by
15th Aug 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN caught travelling at high speeds near Maryborough was allegedly unlicensed and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The 27-year-old Morayfield woman, who was driving a red Volkswagon Polo, was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway on August 11 about 7.20am.

She was recorded travelling at 141km/h in a 100km/h zone.

It was then allegedly discovered hat the driver was unlicensed and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

As a result, the woman was transported to the Maryborough Police Station where she was charged with disobeying the speed limit, driving a motor vehicle without a drivers licence and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

She will appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 25.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway fccourt fcpolice maryborough speeding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DRUG RAIDS: Two Howard residents charged with offences

    premium_icon DRUG RAIDS: Two Howard residents charged with offences

    News She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on September 5.

    Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    premium_icon Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    News "These new reforms are just unreasonable and they set us up to fail"

    VIDEO: Woman trapped in rolled car near Gympie

    premium_icon VIDEO: Woman trapped in rolled car near Gympie

    News A rescue chopper was tasked to the scene.

    Why are we celebrating a milk crate when a woman is dead?

    premium_icon Why are we celebrating a milk crate when a woman is dead?

    Opinion Michaela Dunn, 24, was a woman with family and friends.