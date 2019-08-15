Speedster also allegedly unlicensed, unregistered, uninsured

A WOMAN caught travelling at high speeds near Maryborough was allegedly unlicensed and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The 27-year-old Morayfield woman, who was driving a red Volkswagon Polo, was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway on August 11 about 7.20am.

She was recorded travelling at 141km/h in a 100km/h zone.

It was then allegedly discovered hat the driver was unlicensed and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

As a result, the woman was transported to the Maryborough Police Station where she was charged with disobeying the speed limit, driving a motor vehicle without a drivers licence and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

She will appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 25.