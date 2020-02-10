Speedster clocked at more than 40km/h over limit

A man was fined and received eight demerit points for excessive speeding in Torquay. Photo: File.

A WONDUNNA man has racked up eight demerit points after being pinged at more than 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The 40-year-old man was intercepted by police along Boundary Rd in Torquay at 2.55pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said the man was recorded driving at 106km/h.

He was also fined $1245.

Snr Const Nancarrow said motorists must make safe choices when behind the wheel.

“Speeding can result in huge consequences, not only for you but for other drivers, riders and pedestrians,” she said.