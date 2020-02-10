Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was fined and received eight demerit points for excessive speeding in Torquay. Photo: File.
A man was fined and received eight demerit points for excessive speeding in Torquay. Photo: File.
News

Speedster clocked at more than 40km/h over limit

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
10th Feb 2020 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WONDUNNA man has racked up eight demerit points after being pinged at more than 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The 40-year-old man was intercepted by police along Boundary Rd in Torquay at 2.55pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said the man was recorded driving at 106km/h.

He was also fined $1245.

Snr Const Nancarrow said motorists must make safe choices when behind the wheel.

“Speeding can result in huge consequences, not only for you but for other drivers, riders and pedestrians,” she said.

boundary road demerit points fine hervey bay speeding torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-term jobs need regular funding: Butchulla advocate

        premium_icon Long-term jobs need regular funding: Butchulla advocate

        News The State Government has announced a $148,000 grant to boost indigenous job opportunities in Maryborough

        • 10th Feb 2020 4:17 PM
        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics National Party war of words erupts over study for power station.

        Students banned from parking at Bay school

        premium_icon Students banned from parking at Bay school

        News He said it had been an unpopular but necessary decision.

        Work on new sewer main set to start this month

        premium_icon Work on new sewer main set to start this month

        News It is anticipated work will start this month