Speedsters busted travelling 140kmh on Coast

THREE speedsters have been fined and had their licences suspended after high level speeding incidents over the weekend on the Fraser Coast.

The first vehicle was detected on March 17 at 9.45am, where a 29-year-old male tourist was intercepted by police travelling 152km/h in a 100km/h zone on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, just outside Walligun.

A second vehicle, travelling 150km/h in a 100km/h zone on Cooloola Coast Rd near Toolara Forrest, was pulled over by police about 1.45pm.

A third driver, caught at 142km/h on the Bruce Hwy at Tiaro, was caught the same day about 10.5pm.

All three drivers received a $1137 fine, six month licence suspension and lost six demerit points.