Maryborough Speedway Kurt Murdoch Classic for production sedans – Josh Harm. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

Speedway on track as organisers keep watch on weather

BRENDAN BOWERS
7th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
SPEEDWAY: The Maryborough Speedway committee are crossing their fingers that the weather holds off for Saturday's meeting.

"The weather has not been kind to us recently," president Paul Swindells said.

"If the weather is okay, it will be a great night of racing."

Swindells believes even with the withdrawal of the sprint cars due to lack of numbers, it is still a great program of speedway racing.

Production sedans will be the feature with the running of round three of the Ian Boettcher Race Parts series.

"It will be great racing and I am tipping Josh Harm to perform well," he said.

They will be supported by modlites, national fours, formula 500s, junior 500s and junior sedans.

"The track is looking good after we could get on it after the recent rain," he said.

Gates open from 1pm with racing to start from 4pm.

