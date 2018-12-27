SPEEDWAY: Bumper weekend for racers at Maryborough

BUMPER WEEKEND: Joel Berkley in the Maryborough Speedway Production Sedan Kurt Murdoch Classic in 2017. Berkley will contest this year's race alongside other Maryborough racers.

BUMPER WEEKEND: Joel Berkley in the Maryborough Speedway Production Sedan Kurt Murdoch Classic in 2017. Berkley will contest this year's race alongside other Maryborough racers. Alistair Brightman

SPEEDWAY: WITH more than 40 cars competing for the top spot in the Kurt Murdoch Classic, this weekend is set to finish this year's Speedway calendar with a bang.

A bumper two-night event is in store for Maryborough, which will also include the prized junior sedans silver crown and another round of the Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Sedan Super Series.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said it was set to be a big weekend for the region as hundreds of racers descend on the Heritage City for a crack at the top spot.

He said the Kurt Murdoch Classic was one of the biggest production sedan races outside of the Australian titles, which would likely result in a close competition.

"It's always tough to pick a winner for this race because out of the 40 cars, any one of them could run up the front,” Moller said.

Maryborough drivers including Joel Berkley, Josh Arthur, Josh Harm and Travis Hutchison are set to be standouts in the race.

But former state title winner Steve Jordan and Queensland champion Chris Pagel, who won his state title at Kingaroy in April, will also be part of the lineup.

"Joel Berkley has won more races than any other racer here and has six finals under his belt,” Moller said.

"And an obvious choice would be Josh Arthur, who was the highest point-scorer for this event last season.”

Viewers will also be in for a treat with the sedans silver crown, set to run into its last round.

This race, featuring 42 junior drivers from all over the state, will be the last opportunity for the racers to test the track before the national titles two weeks later.

More than 80 cars are expected to race.