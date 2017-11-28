SPEEDWAY: King of the Ring is just the start

KING OF THE RING: Tim Morse and Ray Klarich during the V8 dirt modifieds King of the Ring round at the Maryborough Speedway.

WITH more than 100 cars at one of their major weekends, it's onwards and upwards for the Maryborough Speedway.

President of the Maryborough Speedway Wayne Moller said more than 100 cars were on board for the weekend meet, which featured the King of the Ring V8 Dirt Modified round.

Tim Morse, who has won five national titles in the V8 Dirt Modifieds, took out top spot in the event.

Australian champion Liam Williams took out the Formula 500 KRE Series.

Moller said the event was a good precursor to the upcoming New Years event, which will feature the Super Sedan Summer Slam and the Production Sedan Kurt Murdoch Classic over a massive three-day event.

"It's a massive one on our calendar," Moller said.

"But we have more planned for the first six months of next year, with the National Go-Kart and Production Sedan titles.

"We also have some Speedcar and Dirt Modifieds events in the pipeline, and our 60th anniversary over the Easter long weekend."