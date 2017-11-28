Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

SPEEDWAY: King of the Ring is just the start

KING OF THE RING: Tim Morse and Ray Klarich during the V8 dirt modifieds King of the Ring round at the Maryborough Speedway.
KING OF THE RING: Tim Morse and Ray Klarich during the V8 dirt modifieds King of the Ring round at the Maryborough Speedway. Valerie Horton
by Blake Antrobus

WITH more than 100 cars at one of their major weekends, it's onwards and upwards for the Maryborough Speedway.

President of the Maryborough Speedway Wayne Moller said more than 100 cars were on board for the weekend meet, which featured the King of the Ring V8 Dirt Modified round.

Photos
View Gallery

Tim Morse, who has won five national titles in the V8 Dirt Modifieds, took out top spot in the event.

Australian champion Liam Williams took out the Formula 500 KRE Series.

Moller said the event was a good precursor to the upcoming New Years event, which will feature the Super Sedan Summer Slam and the Production Sedan Kurt Murdoch Classic over a massive three-day event.

"It's a massive one on our calendar," Moller said.

"But we have more planned for the first six months of next year, with the National Go-Kart and Production Sedan titles.

"We also have some Speedcar and Dirt Modifieds events in the pipeline, and our 60th anniversary over the Easter long weekend."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcsport maryborough speedway

Fraser Coast Chronicle
How a council grant will help people get into housing market

How a council grant will help people get into housing market

A NEW building grant from the Fraser Coast council will soon help aspiring local homeowners take their first step into the market.

Former ice addict gets baptised and leaves past behind

'Leaving their old ways on the bottom of the ocean' - Members of the Pentecostal Bayside Christian Church attested to their faith, by being baptised, in the waters beside the Urangan Pier. Dean Cage's baptism ceremony symbolises his strong new life that is lived with meaning.

A newly baptised man explains why he did it as an adult.

'We came very close': James Hansen reflects on election run

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (right) and One Nation's candidate for Maryborough Damian Huxham are seen during a speech during a stop at the Maryborough Sports Club in Maryborough, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Hanson, travelling on the One Nation 'Battler Bus' is conducting a regional tour of the state as the state election campaign enters its second week, speaking to residents about the major issues for them leading into the election. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

M'boro's One Nation candidate has reflected on the campaign.

WEATHER: Muggy week and wet weather on it's way

We can expect a wet weekend with possible storms.

A trough is expected to push through over the weekend.

Local Partners

New premise for amateur fishing club

The Hervey Bay Amateur Fishing Club celebrated the official opening of their new shed in November.

Hauritz's transition from international cricketer to trader

TAKING STOCK: Former Australian spinner Nathan Hauritz at Hervey Bay.

How Nathan Hauritz coped with retirement from cricket.

Comeback queen Barty wins Newcombe Medal

Ash Barty claimed the Newcombe Medal after finishing the year as Australia’s top ranked player.

Ash Barty has capped a stunning season with the Newcombe Medal