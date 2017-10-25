29°
SPEEDWAY: Major numbers for bumper weekend

GET READY: Wayne Moller is looking forward to the Maryborough Speedway season.
GET READY: Wayne Moller is looking forward to the Maryborough Speedway season. Alistair Brightman
Blake Antrobus
by

IT COULD be the biggest opening race night the Maryborough Speedway has had in 10 years.

With 115 cars preparing to line up the Heritage City's premier motor-sport destination, Wayne Moller is excited to see the dirt fly.

The president of the Maryborough Speedway said this weekend would be an impressive start to the season as some of the Fraser Coast's top racers return to the track.

"To have an opening night with that many cars is impressive for the first race meet of the season,” Moller said.

"People are coming from as far as Lismore to race this weekend, it shows that if you get your facility up to the top standards, people want to race here.

"Josh Arthur will be on the track alongside Brendan Bayfield, who's coming back to Sedans after doing open wheel cars for the last few years.”

Up to six Sedan categories will feature at the speedway on Saturday, while a Supermoto will be held on Sunday.

27 junior racers will contest the Junior Sedan section this weekend.

In September, Speedway Sedans Australia revealed Maryborough will host the national junior sedans title in January 2019, one of the biggest events of its kind.

In the lead up to the official season, Round Three of the SKAA Karts Winter Nationals and Round One of the Bob Jane T-Mart Burnout Masters whet rev-head appetites.

Moller says the club is just getting started.

"We have 38 cars in the Production Sedan section, the biggest car count we've had for a non-blue ribbon event in our history,” he said.

"And having our local riders back shows the depth of our competitors.”

Gates open 1pm this Saturday for a 4pm start. Tickets are available from www. maryborough speedway.com.au/.

