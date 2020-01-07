Speedway super fans meet heroes at historic round

World Series Sprint Cars meet and greet – Driver Libby Ellis with fans (L) 12yo Harrison, Luke and 14yo Ally Samways. Photo: Cody Fox

WITH a driver line-up as good as you’ll get in Australia and throughout the world, speedway fans and motorsport enthusiasts were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at Maryborough Speedway.

Last night the club held its biggest ever event with the World Series sprint cars round eight and fans were excited to get the chance to meet and greet the world-class drivers.

Bundaberg’s Luke Samways, who had followed the sport for 20 years, took his children Ally and Harrison.

V8 Sprintcars at Maryborough Speedway - Scott Tatnell.

Mr Samways said he applauded the drivers and always came down to greet them.

Ally and Harrison said it was great to meet the drivers, including Libby Ellis.

Ally said having female drivers on the track gave her “someone to look up to”.

Ally said she didn’t think she would ever drive but loved how the cars spun out at the corners.

Brisbane’s Ellis had previously raced on the Maryborough track with dirt karts and competed in her first World Series round three nights ago in Toowoomba.

“I love driving and racing but it is meeting the people and letting them sit in your car – that is fun,” Ellis said.

“And travelling – the fan appreciation at rural tracks is just amazing.”