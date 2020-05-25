Speedway waits for green flag to resume racing

SPEEDWAY: Another sporting venue sits empty while the community awaits the return of sport and a sense of normalcy.

Maryborough Speedway is working with government and governing bodies to plan a return to racing on their ­circuit.

President Paul Swindells is awaiting further information from government and Speedway Australia on how and when the club may be able to return to the track.

"We are confident we will return this season but we just don't know when," he said.

Under the present government guidelines Swindells does not believe it is worth opening the gates.

"It would not be financially viable for us to run a meeting without a crowd," he said.

Under stage three guidelines that come into effect from July 10, only 100 people are ­allowed at a venue, making it impossible for the club.

"We may be able to hold some limited practices and tune-ups in the near future but at the present time we are just waiting for the OK from our governing bodies," Swindells said.

The club is managing to hold on financially at present and is working towards improving the lighting at the ­facility during this downtime.

"We are still planning to run the season and are looking at September as a potential resumption date," he said.

All competitions, including the Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Series, remain alive for the 2020 season.

"We just need to follow the rules and regulations and when we can, we will race," Swindells said.