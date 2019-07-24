Menu
ROLLER DERBY CHAMP: Senior sportsperson of the month Peta Spencer with mayor George Seymour.
Sport

Spencer skates in as senior sportsperson of the month

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
24th Jul 2019 5:35 AM
SPORT AWARDS: The Fraser Coast senior sportsperson for the month of June is roller derby champion, Peta Spencer.

Spencer discovered the world of roller derby five years ago.

With the support of her local Roller Derby team, Fraser Coast United Rollers, the Star of the Sea teacher donned the green and gold jersey to represent Australia in the 2019 World Roller Games in Barcelona, Spain.

She returned home with a silver medal after Australia finished second in the world.

"It was an awesome experience to pull on the green and gold and represent my country,” she said.

"It was a great result for the country, we lost to the United States who are the best in the world.”

Spencer has travelled extensively throughout Queensland representing various clubs and teams and has played interstate in Melbourne and Adelaide.

Playing internationally was the ultimate experience in her derby playing journey.

The competition brought together the world championships of various roller sports, including roller derby.

She said the senior sportsperson gong was another welcome recognition.

"It is pretty cool to receive this recognition as there are so many amazing athletes on the Fraser Coast,” Spencer said.

Mayor George Seymour congratulated Spencer on the award, and her international success.

"It is great to see our local Fraser Coast athletes performing well on the international sporting stage,” Seymour said.

To nominate someone for the junior or senior sportsperson of the month, go to the Fraser Coast Regional Council website, frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

