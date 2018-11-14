Menu
The Vinyard employees Simone Rowlands and Lucia Gunn are excited about the upcoming Havana-themed fundraiser the restaurant is hosting on November 23, with proceeds to be donated to the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre. Annie Perets
Whats On

Spend a night in Havana for important cause

14th Nov 2018 12:00 AM


THINK ruffles, rum cocktails, music and canapes.  

The Vinyard Restaurant is bringing the best of Cuba to the Bay with its golden era Havana Club themed party next weekend.   

It's a night of fun for a deeper cause.   

The November 23 event will raise funds for domestic violence victims, with proceeds to be donated to the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.  

Events co-ordinator Aleeca Waterman said restaurant staff viewed the evening as a way to help those going through hardship.  

"Domestic violence is such a huge topic, and we have been trying to do something for the cause for a while," Mrs Waterman said.   

"Here, we support each other and we want to give support to those who need it."   

Tickets, which cost $65 each, can be purchased online at frasercoasttickets.com.au.  

Updates can be viewed on the Vinyard Facebook page.   

See Saturday's paper for the region's chilling domestic violence statistics.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

