Spend a night in Havana for important cause

The Vinyard employees Simone Rowlands and Lucia Gunn are excited about the upcoming Havana-themed fundraiser the restaurant is hosting on November 23, with proceeds to be donated to the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

The Vinyard employees Simone Rowlands and Lucia Gunn are excited about the upcoming Havana-themed fundraiser the restaurant is hosting on November 23, with proceeds to be donated to the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre. Annie Perets

THINK ruffles, rum cocktails, music and canapes.

The Vinyard Restaurant is bringing the best of Cuba to the Bay with its golden era Havana Club themed party next weekend.

It's a night of fun for a deeper cause.

The November 23 event will raise funds for domestic violence victims, with proceeds to be donated to the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

Events co-ordinator Aleeca Waterman said restaurant staff viewed the evening as a way to help those going through hardship.

"Domestic violence is such a huge topic, and we have been trying to do something for the cause for a while," Mrs Waterman said.

"Here, we support each other and we want to give support to those who need it."

Tickets, which cost $65 each, can be purchased online at frasercoasttickets.com.au.

Updates can be viewed on the Vinyard Facebook page.

See Saturday's paper for the region's chilling domestic violence statistics.