Spice Girls fans demand refunds

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C of The Spice Girls performing in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

SPICE Girls fans have demanded refunds after complaining about bad sound for the second time during their comeback tour.

The group took to the stage at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Monday evening but audience members struggled to hear the music properly once again - after Mel B insisted they would sort it, reports The Sun.

The Spice Girls tour has been marred by sound complaints. Picture: Timmsy/Backgrid

Their first show back after seven years - at Dublin's Croke Park - was marred by similar complaints, with some fans even walking out.

Taking to Twitter to discuss last night's sound issues, one person wrote: "Okay so @spicegirls was so much fun however the sound was atrocious and you could not hear what they actually said! So disappointing when you pay soo much for a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Such a nostalgic night watching the @spicegirls at @principalitysta such a shame that the sound was atrocious! Disappointing to pay such a lot of money when you can’t hear it properly! Especially when you could hear @JessGlynne perfectly, just moments before! #spicegirlscardiff pic.twitter.com/NemAzPEqjK — Gabi Rowbottom (@gabirowbottom) May 28, 2019

I agree with others that it was great to see the @spicegirls and the crown were fantastic. However sound was poor except for lady is a vamp. Such a shame that their sound team let them down. Not the @spicegirls fault! — Kelly Blake (@Kelly_L_Edwards) May 28, 2019

@spicegirls - the sound in Cardiff last night wasn’t the greatest. you Also - there were lots of children in the stadium - yet Mel B used the F word 3 times. I wasn’t the only one to find that totally inappropriate seeing as she has children herself. #Disappointed# — Katy Statham (@statham_katy) May 28, 2019

However, not all fans agreed, and many tweeted to say they had not experienced any issues with the sound.

One called it a "fantastic show", while another said the evening was "phenomenal".

Excited fans have splashed out between $120 and $266 to see the girl band's comeback tour, which they perform around the UK.

Mel B addressed the issue after the show in Dublin and told fans she hoped the vocals and sound quality would improve at the next show.

She said: "Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the sound and vocals will be much better."

The Spice Girls' Spice World tour will continue at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester (May 29 to June 1), followed by stops in Coventry's Ricoh Arena (June 3-4), Sunderland's Stadium Of Light (June 6), Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium (June 8), Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium (June 10) and London's Wembley Stadium (June 13-15).

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission