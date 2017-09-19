29°
SPIDER INVASION: Woman's horror backyard discovery

The spider web covering a huge patch of Pialba backyard.
Carlie Walker
by

A HERVEY Bay woman's backyard is being taken over by an ever-growing spider web.

Denise Torkington has lived in her Pialba home with her husband and kids for six years and she's never seen anything like this before.

About a week ago she looked out the window at her backyard and noticed what she thought was a patch of dew under her children's trampoline.

But later that day her husband Sean came inside and told her he had to show her something.

He led her to the spot and she saw that what she thought was dew was in fact a massive spider's web.

"This is the thing nightmares are made of," Denise said.

Her husband kicked it away, but to their dismay the web had returned even bigger in no time.

And Denise, who has a strong fear of of the eight-legged critters, says she can see baby spiders and eggs in the web.

She fears there is an arachnid invasion happening in her backyard and if they come into her house, she's out of there.

Denise and Sean aren't sure what type of spiders are building the web.

"It would have to be a colony," she said.

Denise said if they were living in bushland that would be one thing, but it was odd to see such a big web in a suburban backyard.

She said she had spoken with her neighbours and none of them were experiencing anything similar.

Denise took to social media, sharing a photo of the web to Brickbats and Bouquets Fraser Coast on Tuesday night.

There the advice seemed pretty unanimous: burn everything and run.

Denise said it seemed likely her family might need help from a pest control specialist.

