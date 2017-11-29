Spike in fuel prices ahead of festive season

PRICES SKYROCKET: RACQ are concerned fuel companies are rising fuel prices ahead of the festive season.

Danielle Lowe

THERE are concerns fuel companies are manipulating fuel prices ahead of Christmas, according to RACQ.

Hervey Bay's fair fuel price is $1.36 per litre while Maryborough's is lower at $1.32 per litre.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the price increases were "incredibly unfair".

"During the fuel price cycle, we expect to see prices dropping about one or two cents per litre each day however in the past week there's been a much lower rate of discounting," she said.

"Retail prices remained within three cents of the peak price for 10 days this cycle - usually this only lasts about a week."

Ms Smith said events such as the State election, long weekends or natural disasters could also influence fuel prices.

"We're concerned retailers are manipulating the price cycle so the most expensive phase of the next cycle coincides with Christmas," she said.

"It's important we use people power to push prices down, so ensure you're only filling up at servos which are selling fuel at a fair price."