Spike in offences have police on high alert

by Jessica Cook
6th Apr 2018 7:26 AM

POLICE are vowing to go harder at drink and drug drivers after a spike in traffic offences throughout the past month.

Since the beginning of March Hervey Bay police have caught on average more than one person a day driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A further 29 drivers over the same period have been caught driving unlicensed.

Hervey Bay police Acting Senior Sergeant Joshua Ryan wants the community to work together to combat this growing issue.

"I ask the public to continue to report any person they observe to be committing offences and ask all our motorists to obey the law," he said.

"Unfortunately our emergency services are too often required to respond to traffic incidents that on many occasions can be avoided if people simply obey the laws and drove to the conditions of the road."

Snr Sgt Ryan also wants to remind the public of the heavy consequences motorist can face.

"Any person detected driving without a licence or whilst effected by drugs or alcohol can have serious penalties awarded against them."

Penalties for driving unlicensed can include 18 months imprisonment and fines of up to $7569.

