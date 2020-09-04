Spike in power pole damage in Fraser Coast suburb

POLICE are warning that people damaging power poles could face criminal charges after a series of incidents in River Heads.

It comes after people removed the earth cable from at least three separate power pole sites.

With regard to any damage to power poles, this information will need to be reported to the relevant electricity supplier.

Police said it was a timely reminder that regardless of what damage is caused to any property, it could be a criminal offence.

Police asked the community to report any suspicious activity.

To make a report, call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote then reference number QP2001655730.