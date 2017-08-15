Spinal Life holds meet on transport, tomorrow

SPINAL Life Australia will host a community meeting on Wednesday to discuss ways to ensure safe, reliable and predictable personalised transport services in Maryborough and the Fraser Coast region.

Personalised transport includes taxis, maxi taxis, limousine services and ride-booking services.

Spinal Life Australia Chief Advisor - Government, John Mayo, said the roll out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) from 1 July 2018 was expected to increase demand for wheelchair accessible personalised transport in the region.

"We are concerned about the future availability of personalised transport options in a changing landscape that includes recent reforms to legislation,” he said.

"Availability to accessible transport is critical for disability and ageing populations so they can continue to work, socialise and be part of their communities.

"We are calling on our members and the community to share their concerns with us, so we can gain more insight into the experiences of people who require accessible personalised transport.”

Mr Mayo said the discussion was vital to understand current issues, and how each level of government could work to provide security and certainty around the number of wheelchair accessible vehicles available in the region.

Feedback gained at the forum will be provided to the State Government in combination with the results of a recent state-wide member survey that Spinal Life Australia has conducted on the issue.

Federal and State Members of Parliament have been invited to attend the meeting, as well as Council representatives, Spinal Life Australia members and community organisations.

FAST FACTS

What: Community discussion on personalised transport services, particularly wheelchair accessible vehicles

When: Wednesday 16 August 2017

Where: Lennox Room, Maryborough RSL

Time: 10.30am - 12pm (media interviews at 11.30am)

Guest speakers: Spinal Life Australia representatives