'Spit hood' and restraints for woman prisoner

The troubled female inmate repeatedly spat at or on QCS staff. (File photo)

The troubled female inmate repeatedly spat at or on QCS staff. (File photo) Officer Bimblebury/Wikimedia

A SERIAL spitter has been handed more jail time for attacks on prison staff.

A judge described Ipswich's Tammy Maree Duffy, who has been repeatedly made to wear a spit hood, as "institutionalised".

Duffy, 45, pleaded guilty to serious assault and wilful damage.

On Tuesday, defence barrister Janice Crawford said Duffy was at times told to wear a spit hood in jail.

"That type of custody in isolation with spit hoods and shackles ... is aggravating to Ms Duffy," she told Brisbane District Court.

Ms Crawford said she was not criticising Corrective Services.

But she said this treatment had "proven over many months to not be effective" for Ms Duffy, who had cognitive and mental health problems.

At one point in Tuesday's sentencing, Judge Tony Moynihan allowed the instructing defence solicitor to sit in the dock beside a visibly distressed Duffy.

Ms Crawford said Duffy had been moved back to the general prison population in recent months.

Judge Moynihan on Tuesday said Duffy's was "a very unusual" case.

"On numerous separate occasions you spat at or on officers doing their duty."

"This is a disgusting and degrading act."

Judge Moynihan said Duffy was a "recidivist" and people should not have to endure such repulsive conduct in the workplace.

Duffy also admitted damaging a perspex security camera cover in a cell.

Duffy was previously jailed for three years in 2016 after admitting to wilful damage, endangering a property by fire, stealing and serious assault.

The court heard Duffy had voiced remorse for the spitting attacks and had some success managing her behaviour and engaging with a counsellor.

Judge Moynihan said Duffy had a "dysfunctional childhood and later interpersonal relationships."

She was sentenced to two years' jail, with parole eligibility on August 19 this year. -NewsRegional