Subscribe Digital Edition
Splash and dash: Fuel fail lands can-throwing mum in court

Jessica Cook
28th Aug 2020 6:30 PM
A MUM of five has learnt the hard way petty theft doesn't pay after she was slogged with a fine 15 times the amount she stole.

Noni Louise Bond was sentenced in the Hervey Bay Magistrate Court for four charges including stealing and common assault.

On January 19 she stole $10 of fuel from a Murgon petrol station.

The court heard Bond attempted to pay for the splash of fuel on January 19 but her card declined.

She then left and failed to return to pay.

The court heard the 32-year-old had also thrown a can of lemonade at someone in December last year.

Acting Magistrate Andrew Walker said Bond's frustrations, no matter what they were at the time, did not excuse her actions.

"At least there were no long lasting injuries, that is all we can be thankful for," he said.

"In the future, if you get frustrated, don't chuck things at people."

Bond was fined $500 for common assault and $150 for stealing.

Convictions were recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

