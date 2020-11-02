Splashing the cash to give visitors a royal-worthy flush

CHEMIST Patrick Costigan is looking forward to being able to direct Maryborough visitors to a toilet precinct worthy of the city.

“In our line of business we often get asked for directions to the toilets and I don’t feel good about sending people to the town hall green toilets across the road. They are not up to scratch.”

Mr Costigan and his wife Cheryl own the Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse in Adelaide Street and last week tipped $1000 into the public appeal to turn the toilets attached to the town hall into an art experience that will be an attraction in its own right.

“We get a lot of grey nomads in here now and they expect nice facilities. We are happy to help anything that aims to improve the CBD.”

The chemist shop took a hit in the lockdown at the start of the pandemic but Mr Costigan said the city heart “seems to be OK now”.

“We are back to normal but I guess we are lucky with the industry we are in.”

The Divine Dunnies committee is campaigning to raise a minimum of $25,000 as the public

contribution towards the estimated $85,000 cost of turning the toilet precinct into a tourist

drawcard and a more pleasant comfort stop for residents, particularly young mothers.

Mr Costigan’s donation tipped the public fund to $10,625,05. With $53,435.79 contributed from councillor discretionary funds, the total has passed the $64,000 mark.

New donations

$1000 Costigans’ Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse

$200 R and H Jenkins

$200 Sugar Coast Seafoods

$100 Alan and Rhonda Morrison

$100 Diana Stowers Tailored Training

$50 Sauers Bakery

$50 Rick – Heritage News

$20 Elaine Schultz

$10 Land of Sweets

$10 Anon

$5 “Linda”

$124 Anon market donations

$62 Raffle donations

Major Sponsors

$3000 Wade Sawmill

$3000 Maryborough Quota Club

Previous donations

$500 Anon

$250 Betsy Clark

$200 John and Sue Bretz

$200 PRD Real Estate Maryborough

$100 Adrian and Glenda Pitman

$100 Brad Shields

$100 Tom Hagan PRD Real Estate

$100 Greig and Trish Bolderrow

$100 Kay White

$100 J. Pierpont

$100 Tony Bates

$100 “Dulcie”

$100 Jacqui Elson-Green

$100 Nan and Al Ott

$100 Nancy Bates

$69 Market Day donations

$50 Petrea and Rodney Bates

$50 TLC Kennels

$50 Murray Barnett Plumbers

$50 Darren Everard

$15 Tina Warner

Councillor discretionary funds (Daniel Sanderson, Phil Truscott, Paul Truscott, Denis

Chapman, David Lee, Zane O’Keefe) $53,435.79.