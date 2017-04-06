27°
Entertainment

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Seanna Cronin | 6th Apr 2017 10:27 AM
Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENS of the Stone Age, The xx and LCD Soundsystem are this year's Splendour in the Grass headliners.

Triple J's breakfast hosts Ben and Liam revealed the line-up, revealing the first two acts The xx and Queens of the Stone Age by playing their songs before reading out the full list.

Despite speculation and a line-up poster 'leaked' online yesterday, British group Gorillaz were not announced.

 

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age. performs at the 2014 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age. performs at the 2014 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello

According to the podcast Let There Be Talk, Queens of the Stone Age have just finished working on their long-awaited new album.

London trio The xx, currently on tour in South America, released its third studio album I See You in January.

Este Haim from LA band Haim told Ben and Liam the band was excited to return to the festival after debuting its first album Days Are Gone.

"The first time we ever heard our lyrics sung back to us was at Splendour in the Grass," she said.

"Australian audiences, we just know they're going to be up for it.

"I already know that it's going to be the best time and we're going to have so much fun."

Features including The Tipi Forest, Splendour Forum, The Global Village, Little Splendour, Splendour in the Craft, The Comedy Club and The Buskers Stage will all return again this year.

Tickets go on sale at 9am today through Moshtix.

Tickets are $392 for all three days, with single day tickets and camping tickets also available.

Splendour in the Grass will be held at the North Byron Parklands from July 21 to 23.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  entertainment splendour 2017 splendour in the grass whatson what's on

Water restrictions to be reduced: All you need to know

Water restrictions to be reduced: All you need to know

THE heavy rain from as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie has made a significant impact on the region’s drinking water storages at Teddington Weir and Lenthalls Dam.

Council confirm bull euthanised after 5 hr chase in Bay

One of the bullocks in the Gleneden Bullock Team.

The bull led crews on a chase for nearly five hours.

Why we soured on Sizzler as more close their doors

By next month, there will be just 16 Sizzlers left in Australia.

Temporary road closures in Maryborough CBD

The revamped Maryborough CBD street party - Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Sections have been declared as 'wet areas'.

Local Partners

Think graffiti is all bad? Nope. It's a form of modern art

As part of National Youth Week, a graffiti workshop was run to encourage young people to explore this style of art.

New president takes position at local Probus Club

The Mixed Probus Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

The club will celebrate its 15th birthday this year.

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

QUEENS of the Stone Age, The xx and LCD Soundsystem are this year's Splendour in the Grass headliners.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!