Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

QUEENS of the Stone Age, The xx and LCD Soundsystem are this year's Splendour in the Grass headliners.

Triple J's breakfast hosts Ben and Liam revealed the line-up, revealing the first two acts The xx and Queens of the Stone Age by playing their songs before reading out the full list.

Despite speculation and a line-up poster 'leaked' online yesterday, British group Gorillaz were not announced.

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age. performs at the 2014 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello

According to the podcast Let There Be Talk, Queens of the Stone Age have just finished working on their long-awaited new album.

London trio The xx, currently on tour in South America, released its third studio album I See You in January.

Este Haim from LA band Haim told Ben and Liam the band was excited to return to the festival after debuting its first album Days Are Gone.

"The first time we ever heard our lyrics sung back to us was at Splendour in the Grass," she said.

"Australian audiences, we just know they're going to be up for it.

"I already know that it's going to be the best time and we're going to have so much fun."

Features including The Tipi Forest, Splendour Forum, The Global Village, Little Splendour, Splendour in the Craft, The Comedy Club and The Buskers Stage will all return again this year.

Tickets go on sale at 9am today through Moshtix.

Tickets are $392 for all three days, with single day tickets and camping tickets also available.

Splendour in the Grass will be held at the North Byron Parklands from July 21 to 23.