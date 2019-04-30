Here's an inexpensive way for Bay children to spoil mum

HOW SWEET: Buy honey fresh from the hive at Charlotte Palmer's Bee-Utiful Honey Hervey Bay stall at the Mother's Day Craft Fair.

THERE'S a new buzz surrounding the Mother's Day Craft Fair this year, and it's going to be sweet!

Bee-utiful Honey Hervey Bay will be one of many new stalls to fill Hervey House for the 26th annual fair this weekend.

Organiser Shelia Dilworth from the Hervey Bay Crafters said each one of the 26 stalls would be unique with 100 per cent hand made crafts.

There will be no commercialised or used items to be seen and - in this day and age of texts, email and social media - Sheila said giving mum a handmade gift on her special day was a lovely way of expressing how much you care.

"It will be a honey of a show this year," Shelia laughed.

"There's absolutely no repeats. Mothers are very special and Mother's Day is very important to me and the crafters ... we all put our heart and soul into the crafts.

"There will be some fabric flowers for children to buy for their mums so instead of forking out for expensive flowers they can get a little fabric flower for $5, and they are lovely."

Being held at the Hervey Bay RSL, other new stalls include creams and lotions, wood burning, baby nests, hobby horses, fabric cushions and fridge magnets.

The old favourites include wooden pens, cottage crafts, shabby chic, crochet, cards, photography, quilting and patchwork, bags, glass art, clay and paper products, gold and silver jewellery, pearls, wood burning, children's accessories, candles, teddy bears and crochet golliwogs, just to name a few.

"There's lots of different golliwogs; white, black, red, pink, multi-coloured, blue and rainbow ... we call them good gollies," Shelia said.

There will also be a raffle to support Meals on Wheels Fraser Community.

MOTHER'S DAY CRAFT FAIR