GREAT WEATHER: Don’t forget to spoil mum tomorrow on Mothers Day and make the most of the beautiful sunny weather predicted by the BOM.
Spoil mum with love and care

Glen Porteous
9th May 2020 6:30 AM
BEAUTIFUL, sunny skies with above average temperatures are predicted for the Fraser Coast, offering families the perfect opportunity to spoil mum on her special day.

However, the traditional winter slippers might be a good choice for a present with a drop in temperatures, as well as showers expected midweek.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski said it would be a few degrees above average over the weekend but conditions were expected to cool back down during the week.

"There is a trough passing through the state today and ahead of that change will be warmer temperatures and behind it a cooler air mass," Mr Majchrowski said.

"The rain will come through from a high pressure system in the Tasman with an extended ridge along the east coast and a surge in winds bringing showers with it."

Today and tomorrow will see a range of temperatures from a minimum of 14C to a maximum of 29C across the Fraser Coast.

Conditions will be mostly sunny with light winds.

        Precious gift arrives in time for Mother’s Day

        Truck crash closes Bruce Highway near Maryborough

        WHALE WORRY: Disaster looming for Bay humpback season

        In tune for community and gospel

