Spooky sites set to be seen in new round of ghost tours

Paranormal Investigator Miha Samanovic of outside the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum in March 2020. Photo: Stuart Fast

ITS well know Maryborough is one of the most haunted cities in Australia and residents will soon have the opportunity to experience the spooky sites in a new round of tours.

Tour host Miha Samanovic said Queensland’s Most Haunted would begin hosting ghost tours at the Criterion Hotel and Mavis Bank House in 2021 every three months.

She said the tour in the Criterion Hotel would focus on the location’s haunted history and tour guests would get to experience a paranormal investigation.

The tour in the Mavis Bank House would focus more on ghostly tales a spiritual paranormal experience.

Ms Samanovic said Maryborough’s rich long history as a colonial port made it a prime location for paranormal hauntings.

“Its an opportunity for people in regional Queensland to experience the paranormal, as opposed to larger cities like Brisbane,” she said.

Ms Samanovic said she was overwhelmed by the positive reaction the tours have received on Facebook, with tours fully booked for February and bookings being filled fast for May and August.

While the tours are scheduled to be held in 2021, Queensland’s Most Haunted has taken the precaution of implementing a COVID-safe plan, capping the Criterion tours to 20 guests and the Mavis Bank tours to 10 people.

These tours follow a paranormal investigation of the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum in March 2020.