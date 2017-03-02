Sport and Recreation conference coming to Coast

A new conference on sport and recreation will hit the Fraser Coast on March 10.

A FREE two-day sport and recreation conference is coming to the Fraser Coast next week, focusing on trends and challenges shaping the sport and recreation industry.

The conference has been organised by the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing in partnership with Council.

Councillor Darren Everard, who holds the portfolio for events and recreation, said it was a good opportunity for people to update their knowledge in club management topics.

"People are welcome to register for a half day, full day or the two days. It's about building capacity within local sport and recreation organisations and inspiring new ideas,” he said.

The conference will also feature trade displays and provide networking opportunities for participants during the breaks.

Presented by industry experts, day one will focus on industry trends and best practice models in sport and recreation across four key topics: plan, volunteer, prepare, and perform.

Day two focuses on organisational development through governance and facility management.

The event runs from March 10-11, with sessions from 8.30am til 4.30pm.

For more information or to register contact Janine Pay on 4125 9379.