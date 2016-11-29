Menu
Glenn Hanson on the Sport Precinct
Sport clubs explain why they need the Sport Precinct fields

Blake Antrobus
11th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
WORN out from overuse and lack of space, Hervey Bay's sport fields can't accommodate the hundreds of players who use them every week, according to some of the Fraser Coast's sporting representatives.

And as progress ramps up on the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct, local clubs are already eyeing the development as potential homes for their future games and competitions, which could bring millions of dollars into the local community.

It comes after the Fraser Coast Regional Council revealed they were in negotiations with three sport clubs to relocate them to the sporting complex by February next year.

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27.
The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27. Matthew McInerney

The announcement is a welcome move to Hervey Bay Oztag coordinator Glenn Hanson, who claims the club's structure "hangs on a knife edge" due to the lack of fields.

"We don't have our own grounds to play on, so we rely on clubs that have fields with lights," Mr Hanson said.

"But we've been in situations where those clubs don't want us to hire out the fields because they fear over-usage.

"Having fields on the Sport Precinct will give our members assurance they will have somewhere to actually play the game."

 

Oztag - (L) Sara Hanson, Marten Meckelburg and Glenn Hanson.
Oztag - (L) Sara Hanson, Marten Meckelburg and Glenn Hanson. Alistair Brightman

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is expected to have the draft plan ready for the next meeting on July 25.Fraser Coast Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the site would allow the Fraser Coast to attract significant sport events in the future.

"Event tourism is a major economic driver for Queensland, and we will be fighting for our share of the market," Cr Everard said.

"Our region cannot afford to miss out on this vital income or employment-creating opportunities any longer.

Cr Everard told the Chronicle it was not possible to put a value on an event that can be quantifiable, but said the turnover for the business community from this week's Junior Touch Carnival would be "in the millions of dollars".

It's a similar situation for Peter Guest, who claims the region has missed out on hosting major competitions due to the lack of suitable fields.

Mr Guest, who is Football Queensland Wide Bay's general manager, said the Fraser Coast was overlooked for hosting the Football Queensland Community Cup, now held in Mackay.

"That competition is something we could have held, but we don't have the facilities to do it," Mr Guest said.

