Sport field assault is still assault

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)

OPINION: Last Friday I witnessed one of the worst incidents I have ever seen on a sporting field.

In round 11 of the NFL the Cleveland Browns hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both teams have a rivalry built over many years and often play in heated contests.

With less than a minute to play in the match and the result already decided, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett lashed out at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, striking him on the top of his head.

It was lucky it did not do damage to Rudolph.

I understand that from time to time things get heated on sporting fields and punches are thrown.

I don’t condone that type of behaviour but I do understand it.

What I do not understand is how elite athletes who are trained to be disciplined on and off the sporting field can lose control to the point they commit an assault.

In this litigious age that we now live in, I believe it won’t be too long before players are making complaints to the police about acts of foul play.

It does not matter if it is professional sport or local club sport.