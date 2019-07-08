Menu
FULL HOUSE: Manager of Bay Shores Holiday Apartments Leonie Edwards enjoys the economic benefits the Junior State Cup brings to the region.
SPORT: Junior State Cup families set to eat, stay, spend

BRENDAN BOWERS
Carlie Walker
by and
8th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
ACCOMMODATION providers and Fraser Coast businesses are set to get a significant boost, with the Junior State Cup touch carnival kicking off in Hervey Bay this week.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said it was difficult to put a number on how much the event would bring into the local economy, but in general tourists who visited, stayed overnight and enjoyed a meal would spend about $300 per person, he said.

The tourism body isn't treating the event as a one-off economic boost.

With the school holidays in full swing, people can extend their visits to explore the area, Mr Simons said.

Extra visitors guides are also left in accommodation throughout the region to entice those attending the carnival to return to the area for a holiday.

"We do a lot of work to tell people what's here," Mr Martins said.

"They are here to play sport, so they aren't totally focussed on tourism, but if they like the area they might stay, or we can encourage them to come back for a holiday.

"It's the biggest regular sporting event we have."

Mr Simons said FCTE was putting a lot of effort into sporting tourism, especially as the new sports precinct continued to forge ahead.

Manger of the Bay Shores Apartments, Leonie Edwards believes the event brings growth to the Fraser Coast.

"It brings business to the region which is great for all of us," she said.

Ms Edwards enjoys seeing families return each year for the event.

"They become part of our family and we watch them grow up before our eyes."

The carnival begins on Thursday.

