SPORT PRECINCT: Calls for tenders to start this week

THE controversial sports precinct, which has divided the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the community alike, is one step closer to reality.

Calls for tenders on the site preparation and earthworks at the Nikenbah site are due to commence this week, three months after a motion that called for $7.5 million to be allocated for site work.

Cr Paul Truscott said he was glad to see the process going out to tender.

"The works involve getting the site ready, so landscaping, clearing, drainage, pavement works and everything needed to get the first fields in," he said.

"I'm glad to see the process is going to tender, and I'll be interested to see what the outcome is at the conclusion of the process."

Cr Truscott said he hoped to see the work progress "within the coming months, pending a successful applicant in the tender process".

The multi-stage development precinct, spread over 60 hectares of land, will provide more than 50 sporting fields.

But it has had a controversial run, surviving over nine council votes during its four-year history.

Last week, council advertisement calling for tenders on the site was held, with a council spokesperson stating the ad was "not ready to proceed".

The spokesperson said tenders for the bulk earthworks were progressing, with "advertisements (to) be placed when necessary."