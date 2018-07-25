SPORT PRECINCT: Development continues to divide councillors
SINCE first proposed in 2012, the Sport Precinct has courted controversy in the council and broader community.
The development survived all council votes since then before being green-lit in late 2016.
Councillors voted 6-5 to allocate $10 million for the project at the Fraser Coast council's December meeting, with $7.5 million going towards earthworks and site preparation, and the other $2.5 million quarantined for the improvement and upgrading to sport facilities across the region.
At the time, councillors James Hansen, Anne Maddern, Rolf Light, Denis Chapman and ex-mayor Chris Loft voted against the motion.
Opponents of the project have repeatedly called for a business plan to be presented since it was approved.
At last month's meeting, councillors voted to allocate $1.8 million for the construction of an acrylic surface for the netball courts and the construction of the ring road, footpaths and landscaping.