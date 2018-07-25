Menu
A concept of the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct.
Council News

SPORT PRECINCT: Development continues to divide councillors

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

SINCE first proposed in 2012, the Sport Precinct has courted controversy in the council and broader community.

The development survived all council votes since then before being green-lit in late 2016.

Councillors voted 6-5 to allocate $10 million for the project at the Fraser Coast council's December meeting, with $7.5 million going towards earthworks and site preparation, and the other $2.5 million quarantined for the improvement and upgrading to sport facilities across the region.

At the time, councillors James Hansen, Anne Maddern, Rolf Light, Denis Chapman and ex-mayor Chris Loft voted against the motion.

Opponents of the project have repeatedly called for a business plan to be presented since it was approved.

At last month's meeting, councillors voted to allocate $1.8 million for the construction of an acrylic surface for the netball courts and the construction of the ring road, footpaths and landscaping.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

