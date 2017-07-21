SPORT PRECINCT: Early site works gather momentum

EARLY works have started on the site of the controversial Sports Precinct almost seven months after the project was approved by the council.
A temporary construction fence has been erected around the Woods Rd site, with earthmoving equipment currently being moved in.
It comes after tenders for sections A and B of the project were awarded to Sunshine Coast-based contractor Hall Contracting in June.
The contract, valued about $6 million, involves ground levelling, fencing, construction of the ring road and seeding the fields at the proposed site.
The project survived at least nine council votes before a narrow 6-5 decision in December 2016 to approve the project.
A Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman said the company was getting ready for site possession.
It is not known when the first sod will be turned.