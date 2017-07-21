SPORT PRECINCT: Early site works gather momentum

READY TO ROLL: Earth moving equipment at the site of the proposed Fraser Coast Sports Precinct on Woods Rd at Nikenbah.

EARLY works have started on the site of the controversial Sports Precinct almost seven months after the project was approved by the council.

A temporary construction fence has been erected around the Woods Rd site, with earthmoving equipment currently being moved in.

It comes after tenders for sections A and B of the project were awarded to Sunshine Coast-based contractor Hall Contracting in June.

The contract, valued about $6 million, involves ground levelling, fencing, construction of the ring road and seeding the fields at the proposed site.

The project survived at least nine council votes before a narrow 6-5 decision in December 2016 to approve the project.

A Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman said the company was getting ready for site possession.

It is not known when the first sod will be turned.