Sport, recreation clubs share in more than $350,000 of funds

TEN Fraser Coast sport and recreation groups will share in more than $350,000 in council grants to develop and improve their facilities.



Councillor Zane O'Keefe said the Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Grants program offered eligible organisations the opportunity to apply for one-off funding.

"The purpose of these grants is to assist the long term sustainability of Fraser Coast community sport and recreation groups," he said.



"The council is keen to ensure we have a safe, healthy and active community here on the Fraser Coast and one way we can do that is by partnering with local sport and recreation organisations to build their capacity and improve their facilities."



The organisations that will share in $350,824 in funding are:

Maryborough and District Rifle Club: $50,000 - earthworks and environmental site lead decontamination

Dundowran Equestrian Park Association: $50,000 - construct a multi-use all weather equine activities space

Maryborough and District Darts Association: $50,000 - upgrade toilets for all-ability access and install one unisex bathroom

Doon Villa Football Club: $7,920 - automated irrigation of fields upgrade

Maryborough BMX Club: $8184 - build a shed for club meeting room and storage

Maryborough Netball Association: $50,000 - upgrade additional outdoor court to standard of existing synthetic courts

Hervey Bay Netball Association: $45,600 - upgrades to the canteen

Football Hervey Bay: $18,000 - connect the pop-up irrigation system to mains

Hervey Bay Motor Sports Association: $20,380 - container fit-out for office, servery, shade

PCYC Hervey Bay: $50,000 - relocate the gym to ground floor to enable all-ability and 24/7 access.



Councillor Daniel Sanderson said funding of up to $50,000 was available under the Sports and Recreation Capital Assistance Grants program with a minimum 20 per cent cash contribution by the applicant organisation.



"It's fantastic to see so many local sport and recreation organisations putting forward projects that will improve the facilities available to Fraser Coast residents," he said.



"We are pleased to be able to do our bit to build better communities and improve the health and wellbeing of our local residents."

