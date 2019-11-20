Sport stars brighten sick kids’ day in Bay

UNION: Hot off the back of the Brisbane Roar visit we have had a new batch of sporting legends in town.

A group of players from the Brisbane Reds spent the past three days touring the Fraser Coast as part of the club’s Reds to Regions tour.

One stop on the trip was a visit to the paediatric ward at Hervey Bay Hospital.

Nine-year-old Daniel Bellert couldn’t keep still from excitement when Tate McDermott and Filipo Daugunu walked into his hospital room.

The Torbanlea student, who lives with cystic fibrosis, has been battling a staph infection in hospital for almost a fortnight.

The hospital regular said the visit made his day and he couldn’t wait to go home and play rugby with his siblings.

“I am off the charts I am so happy,” he said.

McDertmott said visiting the hospital was an important part of the trip.

“It doesn’t take much for us to come down and put a few smiles on kids’ faces,” he said.

“The kids are doing it pretty tough so when we can come down with a few balls, posters and key rings it means a lot to them.

“Sometimes it is the first time they have smiled all day.

“We just visited Daniel and he was over the moon jumping up to greet us, it is awesome for us to see.”

It was the first time the team had been to visit the region in 10 years but McDermott hopes it won’t be that long again.

“I hope we come back next year,” he said.

“If we are going to call ourselves the Queensland Reds I think it is really important to come out to the regions.”