SPORT: Wallaroos, Seagulls defeated by Bundaberg opponents

BOTH the Hervey Bay Seagulls and Maryborough Wallaroos came home without the two points on the weekend.



The Hervey Bay Seagulls were brave but were ultimately defeated by their opponents, East Magpies, 32-20, in the Bundaberg Rugby League competition on the weekend.



The Magpies took an early lead against the struggling Seagulls, with Sam Kuhnel crossing for the first try within the first two minutes of the match.



Tyrone Ward converted to make the scoreline 6-0 before the Seagulls hit back with a penalty goal.



At half time the score was 8-16 to East with the Seagulls still well in touch.



But Matthew Ross scored for the Magpies five minutes into the second half.



Hervey Bay was able to hit back and with 10 minutes to go the score was 26 - 18.



But another try to Ross sealed it for the Magpies with four minutes to go.



It has been a tough season for the Seagulls, with the side yet to record a win in 2018.



The team has lost six in a row, but will be hoping to turn it around against the Isis Devils this weekend at Maryborough's Eskdale Park.



The Maryborough Wallaroos had a tough outing against Across the Waves on Saturday.



Two quick tries to Across the Waves took the home side to a 10-0 lead, with former Seagull Clinton Horne scoring both for the Bundaberg side, as well as converting his first try.



The Wallaroos hit back in the 18th minute when Edward Booth scored, taking the score to 10-4.



But the Tigers got on a roll ahead of the half-time break, scoring 18 unanswered points to take the score to 28-4.



The Wallaroos were the first to score in the second half, with halfback Luke waters crossing to make the score 28-8.



But the Tigers again showed their class, with Tyrell Howard, Trent Seeds and Sekope Tua crossing to take the score to 44-8.



Booth crossed for a double to take the Wallaroos to 48-12, but the pain was far from over for the Wallaroos.



Reece Maughan scored in the 36th minute, while Horne crossed in the final minute to claim a hat trick.



The score finished 56-12.



The Wallaroos will play Maryborough Brothers in a local derby on Saturday.

