Sport you can watch on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Josh Harm will be in action in the production sedans this weekend. Photo: Alistair Brightman

SPORT: We are spoiled with choices for watching sport on the Fraser Coast and this weekend is no different.

If you are searching for opportunities to get out in the fresh air and support local sports people this is what is happening over the weekend.

1. SPEEDWAY- The Maryborough Speedway will showcase the best of the local speedway drivers this afternoon and this evening.

Production sedans are the feature category with Josh Harm tipped to star.

2. FOOTBALL – The first round of the Wide Bay Premier League season kicks off tonight with matches in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Granville will host Bargara at Canning Park while the KSS Jets host Diggers at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

Main matches kick-off from 6pm.

Wide Bay League 2 and junior matches will be held at various locations around the Fraser Coast.

Check the Football Queensland Wide Bay website for details.

Bradley Gordon from KSS Jets and Scott Thomsen from Granville toss the coin to start a match last season.

3. AFL: Hervey Bay is AFL central today for the Wide Bay women’s competition with two matches to be played.

The undefeated Hervey Bay Bombers host the Gympie Cats at Norm McLean Oval while Bay Power play Brothers Bulldogs.

First bounce for both matches is from 3pm.

Hervey Bay Bombers (Black) v Across the Waves (Blue) – Kayla Baldwin (bombers) bumps Claire Drake (ATW) off the ball in a match earlier this season. Photo: Cody Fox

4. CRICKET: The first weekend of Fraser Coast senior cricket semi-finals start from 12.30pm in Hervey Bay.

Bushrangers Blue play Past Grammars in the major semi-final on Keith Dunne Oval with Bushrangers Gold challenging Tinana in the minor semi on Allan Embry Oval.

Cricket – Bushrangers Gold (fielding) v Bushrangers Blue (batting). Zac Bills. Photo: Alistair Brightman

5. SWIMMING: The Hervey Bay Humpbacks are hosting a Masters Swimming tournament at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

Masters swimmers from around the State will compete against each other for bragging rights at the bar later on Saturday evening.

Hervey Bay Club Challenge – 71 yr old Pete McMonagle from the Humpback Club in the 50 m breaststroke. Photo: Alistair Brightman

6. TENNIS: The inaugural Maryborough Open junior tennis is being held over two days at the Alice Street Courts.

It is an Australian ranked tennis tournament with the best of South East Queensland juniors expected to attend.

Maryborough Tennis – (L) Ethan Neilsen, 11, Izaac Ogilvie, 11, and Lachlan Neilsen, 14.Photo: Alistair Brightman

7. TRIATHLON: The Hervey Bay Triathlon Club ae holding a sprint triathlon on Sunday morning at Seafront Oval Hervey Bay.

Racing starts from 7am.