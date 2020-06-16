Fraser Coast Sporting Clays shooting for a weekend return

SPORTING CLAYS: Local shooters are on target to return to their range this weekend.

Fraser Coast Sporting Clays will host their first event this Sunday since the coronavirus shutdown.

Vice-president Jay Dallison said it was something needed for club members.

"It will create a sense of normality and give some sanity to our members," Dallison said.

The club has not sat idle during the downtime caused by the pandemic. Instead, it has installed an Olympic skeet system for use at the range.

"We only managed to secure the system two days before lockdown occurred," Dallison said.

The skeet system comes from Italy which was greatly affected by the virus when it was shipped over to Australia.

Dallison paid credit to the club's management committee during the shutdown for its ability to manage the club's finances during 11 weeks of no revenue.

"All credit to how the committee have worked to get us through these trying times," he said.

The club will have a maximum of 50 people allowed at the venue at one time.

Non-members are welcome to attend.

The club will spread shooters over multiple layouts but will not allow anyone to attend without a booking.

All bookings are to be via email or phone no later than the day before.

For further information about Sunday's shoot visit the club's Facebook page at Fraser Coast Sporting Clays.